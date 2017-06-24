See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stritch - Loyola University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Studemeister works at Advanced Respiratory Sleep Medicine in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alex Studemeister, MD
    105 N Bascom Ave Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 993-1500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Studemeister?

    Jun 24, 2017
    Dr. Studemeister took care of me when I had a MERSA back infection. He took care of me in the hospital and then followed up with my care when I was at home on IV antibiotics. He called me at least weekly to check in on my status and to give me updates on my infection progress. He was very easy to talk to in and out of the hospital. I had a great recovery from my infections. I really appreciated his care. I would recommend him.
    San Jose, CA — Jun 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Studemeister to family and friends

    Dr. Studemeister's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Studemeister

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD.

    About Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235171620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stritch - Loyola University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Studemeister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Studemeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Studemeister works at Advanced Respiratory Sleep Medicine in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Studemeister’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Studemeister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studemeister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studemeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studemeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.