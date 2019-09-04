Dr. Alex Steinbock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinbock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Steinbock, DO
Overview
Dr. Alex Steinbock, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Steinbock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southfield Office26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 170, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 208-8787
-
2
Mt. Clemens Neurology1030 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-3297
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinbock?
Dr. Steinbock was very emphatic to my pain extremely patient and attentive. I would definitely recommend him as a Neurologist.
About Dr. Alex Steinbock, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427055342
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hos
- Botsford Hosp
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinbock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinbock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinbock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinbock works at
Dr. Steinbock has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinbock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinbock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinbock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.