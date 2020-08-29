See All Family Doctors in Nashville, TN
Overview

Dr. Alex Spinoso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Spinoso works at Genesis Weight and Age Management in Nashville, TN with other offices in Dallas, TX and Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Weight and Age Management
    2207 Crestmoor Rd Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (675) 442-8586
  2. 2
    3811 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 694-8678
  3. 3
    Alliance Spinal Therapy & Rehabilitaion
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-1425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Alex Spinoso, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104258599
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spinoso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinoso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinoso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

