Dr. Spinoso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Spinoso, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Spinoso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Genesis Weight and Age Management2207 Crestmoor Rd Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (675) 442-8586
- 2 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (469) 694-8678
Alliance Spinal Therapy & Rehabilitaion7455 W Washington Ave Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-1425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spinoso is incredible! He is brilliant, compassionate and caring. He is on the cutting edge of health & wellness. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alex Spinoso, MD
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104258599
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinoso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinoso speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinoso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinoso.
