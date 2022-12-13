Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shteynshlyuger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
New York Urology Specialists33 W 46th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10036 Directions (646) 663-5252Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Shteynshlyeuger, is a great Doctor and was there for me post operative any time I needed to talk with him. The staff was very friendly, and I’m pleased with the outcome of my surgery. ThankYou, William Prather
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
- 1700073806
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital: Urologic Oncology
- Maimonides Medical Center-Urology
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
