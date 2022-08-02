Overview

Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical University and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Senchenkov works at Mayo Clinic Rochester PSY in Rochester, MN with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Augusta, GA, Bradenton, FL and Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.