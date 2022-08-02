See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical University and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Senchenkov works at Mayo Clinic Rochester PSY in Rochester, MN with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Augusta, GA, Bradenton, FL and Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Rochester PSY
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
  2. 2
    Alex Senchenkov, MD, FACS
    2426 S Tamiami Trl Fl 3, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 398-2753
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
  3. 3
    Doctors Hospital Augusta GA
    3651 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 326-6248
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  4. 4
    Blake Medical Center
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 500-3100
  5. 5
    Jackson Office
    1850 Chadwick Dr Ste 1427, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 398-2753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Storm Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Wonderful practice!! Dr Senchenkov is an artist in plastic surgery. Takes time to explain everything and does not rush you to a decision. He is always available for questions or concerns. I have recommended his practice to several friends and they thought it was a wonderful experience also. Dr. Senchenkov is very hands-on and knows exactly what’s going on with your care. I would say he is a bit of a perfectionist which is what you want when looking for a plastic surgeon. Can’t say enough good things about the whole experience
    — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1770558454
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati
    • MAYO MED SCH
    • Ukrainian State Medical University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Senchenkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senchenkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senchenkov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senchenkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senchenkov has seen patients for Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senchenkov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Senchenkov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senchenkov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senchenkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senchenkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

