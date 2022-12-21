Dr. Alex Seamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Seamon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Seamon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA.
Dr. Seamon works at
Locations
West End Orthopaedic Clinic8266 Atlee Rd Ste 133, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 285-8206
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc7611 Forest Ave Ste 410, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-8206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc2369 Staples Mill Rd Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 285-8206
Short Pump Medical Plaza12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 285-8206
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On time, extremely attentive,seemed to really care about my concerns and made immediate action. Loved him,would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Alex Seamon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467614578
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Seamon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seamon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seamon works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Seamon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seamon.
