Overview

Dr. Alex Sanchez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Dr. Alex Sanchez in Elgin, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Difficulty With Walking and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.