Dr. Alex Romero, MD
Dr. Alex Romero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
St Mary Corwin Physician Partners4112 Outlook Blvd Ste 37, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (720) 455-3775Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Very pleased with my visit to see Dr. Romero. I drove from Colorado Springs as a referral to his office for their excellence in customer service. He is caring and compassionate, takes the time to speak with you and answer all your questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Santa Monica Orthopaedics Group
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Colorado State University At Pueblo
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
