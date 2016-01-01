Dr. Pinkhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex Pinkhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Pinkhas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
City Wide Health care Facility201 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 621-1811
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pinkhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.