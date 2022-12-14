Overview

Dr. Alex Palmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with Kettering Health Network



Dr. Palmer works at Sano Orthopedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Grandview, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.