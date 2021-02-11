Overview

Dr. Alex Pallas, DO is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Pallas works at Mercy Imaging Centers in Roseville, CA with other offices in Chico, CA and Rancho Cordova, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

