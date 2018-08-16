Overview

Dr. Alexander Onofrei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.