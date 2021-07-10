See All Gastroenterologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Novogrudsky works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anemia and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    North Shore Gastroenterology PC
    233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-2444
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Anemia
Malnutrition
Constipation
Anemia
Malnutrition

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Novogrudsky?

    Jul 10, 2021
    Dr Novogrudsky is a great doctor he will listen to you and he gets back to you quickly
    — Jul 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Novogrudsky to family and friends

    Dr. Novogrudsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Novogrudsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD.

    About Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457523615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Univ/Bellevue Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New England Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novogrudsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novogrudsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novogrudsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novogrudsky has seen patients for Constipation, Anemia and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novogrudsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Novogrudsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novogrudsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novogrudsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novogrudsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.