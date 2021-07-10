Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novogrudsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Novogrudsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
North Shore Gastroenterology PC233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-4949
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Novogrudsky is a great doctor he will listen to you and he gets back to you quickly
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457523615
- Montefiore Med Center
- New York Univ/Bellevue Hospital Center
- New England Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Novogrudsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novogrudsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novogrudsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novogrudsky has seen patients for Constipation, Anemia and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novogrudsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Novogrudsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novogrudsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novogrudsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novogrudsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.