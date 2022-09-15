Overview

Dr. Alex Nelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Utah Pain Management Center - Bountiful/Lakeview in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.