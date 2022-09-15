Dr. Alex Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- UT
- Bountiful
- Dr. Alex Nelson, MD
Dr. Alex Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Nelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Pain Management Center - Bountiful/Lakeview520 Medical Dr Ste 220, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5629
-
2
Interventional Spine & Pain Management1276 Wall Ave Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84404 Directions (435) 264-5630
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Sympathetic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Plexus Block
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Stellate Ganglion Block
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
He actually listens and answers your questions, he has been a godsend and my well-being or other doctors just blow you off living in chronic pain is no picnic, especially when you’re opioid intolerant,.; And you have a complicated medical history .
About Dr. Alex Nelson, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730405408
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.