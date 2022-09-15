See All Neurologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Alex Nelson, MD

Neurology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alex Nelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Utah Pain Management Center - Bountiful/Lakeview in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utah Pain Management Center - Bountiful/Lakeview
    520 Medical Dr Ste 220, Bountiful, UT 84010
    Interventional Spine & Pain Management
    1276 Wall Ave Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84404

  Lakeview Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Migraine
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross of Idaho
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 15, 2022
    He actually listens and answers your questions, he has been a godsend and my well-being or other doctors just blow you off living in chronic pain is no picnic, especially when you’re opioid intolerant,.; And you have a complicated medical history .
    Peavevibes — Sep 15, 2022
    Neurology
    11 years of experience
    English
    1730405408
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Neurology and Pain Medicine
