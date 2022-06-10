Dr. Alex Moroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Moroz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Moroz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Moroz works at
Locations
NYU Langone Orthopedic Center - Rusk Rehabilitation333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7277Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moroz is an excellent physician. He listens to all my complaints, explains why I might have pain really well and has improved my condition radically with his expertise. A super intelligent and compassionate doctor. The best!
About Dr. Alex Moroz, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588669493
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Med Ctr/Rusk Inst
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moroz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moroz.
