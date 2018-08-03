See All Otolaryngologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Alex Moreano, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alex Moreano, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alex Moreano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Moreano works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Medical Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Moreano?

Aug 03, 2018
Dr. Moreano performed open reduction nasal fracture/ septoplasty on me, and end results are just what I was looking for. My nose is looking great and my breathing is even better now. The care I was given was great as well. When I came in to schedule my surgery, he made it very brief and quick. He knew exactly what I was looking for and made it happen without any confusion, or any complications. Great doctor! Very satisfied.
Tacoma , WA — Aug 03, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alex Moreano, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Moreano, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moreano to family and friends

Dr. Moreano's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Moreano

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Moreano, MD.

About Dr. Alex Moreano, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1487783981
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Minnesota
Internship
Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alex Moreano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moreano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moreano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moreano works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Moreano’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.