Overview

Dr. Alexander Messina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Messina works at Alex J. Messina M D Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.