Dr. Messina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Messina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Messina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Messina works at
Locations
Alex J. Messina M D Inc.2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best in class! So nurturing and personable. I've had nothing but a very pleasing and seamless experience.
About Dr. Alexander Messina, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1902867823
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messina works at
Dr. Messina speaks Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.