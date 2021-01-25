Overview

Dr. Alex Menendez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Menendez works at Gastroenterology Specs/Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.