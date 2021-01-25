Dr. Alex Menendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Menendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Menendez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Menendez works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists of Orlando100 W Gore St Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 245-3124
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a first time patient with Dr. Menendez, I found him warm and welcoming. He took the time to get to know me as a person not just a patient. He was quite thorough and made certain that I understood the process and procedures. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of Gastro/Med services.
About Dr. Alex Menendez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477528818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez has seen patients for Hernia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
