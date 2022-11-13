Dr. Alex Melamud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Melamud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Melamud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Melamud works at
Locations
-
1
Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 991-5181
-
2
Sterling21351 Ridgetop Cir Ste 100, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 348-8196
-
3
The Retina Group of Washington8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ofc Of, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-9335
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melamud is a real pro, a highly skilled technician with excellent patient relations skills as well. Once again, during my retina repair procedure on November 11, I was in good hands with him. I trust his analytic judgment and his surgical skills. If I were a pro soccer coach, I would put him on the same team with Messi, Ronaldo, Pirlo and Salah.
About Dr. Alex Melamud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1669573788
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melamud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melamud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melamud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melamud works at
Dr. Melamud has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melamud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melamud speaks Russian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamud.
