Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (UNPHU) Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
About Dr. Alex Mejia Garcia, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1952582611
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center (Connecticut)
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (UNPHU) Escuela de Medicina
- Hematology
Dr. Mejia Garcia has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mejia Garcia speaks Spanish.
