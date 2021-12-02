Overview

Dr. Alex McGaughy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. McGaughy works at Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.