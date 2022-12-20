Dr. Alex Manzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Manzano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Manzano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Manzano works at
Locations
-
1
Kendall Office7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 215, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (786) 433-2450Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Lance P. Raiffe M.d. P.A.4302 Alton Rd Ste 620, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (786) 433-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manzano is very direct, and lays out findings and recommendations extremely clearly. His follow up meetings are well scheduled.
About Dr. Alex Manzano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356523633
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Hosp of St Raphael/Yale New Haven Hosp
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manzano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manzano accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manzano works at
Dr. Manzano has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manzano speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.