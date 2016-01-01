Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manguikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Manguikian works at
Locations
John P Essepian MD PC9936 MAIN ST, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 437-8550
Fairfax Eye Assoc Inc11713 Bowman Green Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alex Manguikian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- Georgetown University Med Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manguikian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manguikian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manguikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manguikian works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manguikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manguikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manguikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manguikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.