Dr. Alex Makalinao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Makalinao works at OptumCare Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in El Segundo, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.