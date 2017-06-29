Overview

Dr. Alex Lima, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Lima works at Professional Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.