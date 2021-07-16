See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Alex Lechin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alex Lechin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Central University-Venezuela and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Lechin works at TEXAS INSTITUTE OF CHEST & SLEEP DISORDERS in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders
    13111 East Fwy Ste 317, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 481-0091
  2. 2
    Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders
    14262 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 481-0091
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Alex Lechin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790710895
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Central University-Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Lechin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lechin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lechin works at TEXAS INSTITUTE OF CHEST & SLEEP DISORDERS in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lechin’s profile.

    Dr. Lechin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

