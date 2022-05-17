Overview

Dr. Alex Lazar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lazar works at Alex A Lazar MD Inc in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Evaluation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.