Dr. Alex Lam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Lam works at Institute For Rheumatology And Integrative Medicine in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.