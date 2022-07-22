Overview

Dr. Alex Ky-Miyasaka, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Ky-Miyasaka works at Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.