Dr. Alex Ky-Miyasaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Ky-Miyasaka, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai Institute for Liver Medicine Chinatown168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found her to be knowledgeable and got to my problems right away. Been suffering for years and she found out the answer. Can’t thank her enough!
About Dr. Alex Ky-Miyasaka, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1154398568
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ky-Miyasaka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ky-Miyasaka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ky-Miyasaka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ky-Miyasaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ky-Miyasaka has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ky-Miyasaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ky-Miyasaka speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ky-Miyasaka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ky-Miyasaka.
