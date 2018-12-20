See All Podiatrists in San Diego, CA
Overview

Dr. Alex Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garfield Urology
    5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 616-5499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2018
    Virginia in San Diego, CA — Dec 20, 2018
    About Dr. Alex Kim, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1508083098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

