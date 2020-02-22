Dr. Khadavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD
Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dermatology & Laser Medical Center Inc.16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 140, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 528-2500
thousand oaks dermatology and laser center415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (818) 528-2500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best dermatologist ever! Very knowledgeable. Every procedure is painless and the outcome is beautiful! Staff is very kind and accommodating.
About Dr. Alex Khadavi, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Khadavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khadavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khadavi has seen patients for Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khadavi speaks Arabic and Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadavi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.