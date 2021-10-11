Overview

Dr. Alex Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at NYU Langone Podiatry Associates - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.