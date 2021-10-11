Dr. Alex Katz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Katz, DPM
Dr. Alex Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Podiatry Associates - Brooklyn1309 Avenue P Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 615-4444
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Great experience with a true professional who diagnosed the issue within no time, explained the plan, and implemented it. Professional, great listener with the ability to explain medical diagnosis in simple plain English. No attitude, just curtesy and professionalism. Oh, one more thing: he saw me ahead of schedule as I'm usually early for my meetings. First one! Thanks Doc!!
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1164485827
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
