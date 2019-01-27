Overview

Dr. Alex Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Joseph works at Women's Health Care | Ob-Gyn in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.