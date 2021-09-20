Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery-- DC Region6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 2200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-3220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4270
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was fantastic. What else could you want from a doctor. He took care of me very well. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alex Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1790031912
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.