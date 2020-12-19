Dr. Alex Jarrett, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Jarrett, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alex Jarrett, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shoreline, WA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Jarrett works at
Locations
-
1
Alex Jarrett DDS Pllc17502 12th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Directions (206) 887-0425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarrett?
Dr Jarett and his staff are extremely helpful, caring and friendly. His assistant is very friendly and ensures you are comfortable.
About Dr. Alex Jarrett, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1114126539
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrett accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jarrett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarrett works at
438 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.