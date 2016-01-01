See All Dermatologists in Kyle, TX
Dr. Alexander Jack, MD

Dermatology
5 (370)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Jack, MD is a dermatologist in Kyle, TX. Dr. Jack completed a residency at Oregon Health & Science University. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Kyle and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Jack is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Kyle
    20871 Interstate 35 Ste 200, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-1449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-0105
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Genital Warts
Intertrigo
Rash
Genital Warts
Intertrigo

Rash Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Centene
  • Cigna
  • First Choice Health
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Humana
  • LifeWise
  • MultiPlan
  • PHCS
  • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

About Dr. Alexander Jack, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1346482627
Education & Certifications

  • Oregon Health & Science University
  • Virginia Mason Hospital
  • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
  • Cornell University
  • Dermatology
  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 370 ratings
Patient Ratings (370)
5 Star
(361)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
