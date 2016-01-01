Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Hirsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Hirsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Locations
Fred S Hirsh MD Inc.6551 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 460-2884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alex Hirsh, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1174639181
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
