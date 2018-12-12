Overview

Dr. Alex Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Central Coast Comprehensive Cardiovascular Imaging in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.