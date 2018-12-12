Dr. Alex Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Samir N. Bhatt MD Inc.1510 E Main St Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-0610
Marian Regional Medical Center1400 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All of our contact with Dr. Alex Harrison and the folks that work with him have been exceptional. In fact, even though he is not in our Washington health plan, we may continue to see him. He and his staff are worth extra out-of-pocket expense. We thank the Lord that he became involved with us in the onset in the ER and continued to take care of my wife, Margaret Cassels. Great people!!
About Dr. Alex Harrison, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrison speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
