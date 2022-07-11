Dr. Alex Grilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Grilli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Grilli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton.
Dr. Grilli works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Quincy500 Congress St Ste 2B, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grilli?
Very good. Answered all my questions
About Dr. Alex Grilli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1174577928
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grilli works at
Dr. Grilli has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.