Overview

Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Gorbonos works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.