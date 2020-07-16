See All Urologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD

Urologic Oncology
5 (51)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Gorbonos works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urologic Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. R Karnes, MD
Dr. R Karnes, MD
10 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loyola University Medical Center
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-8152
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gorbonos?

    Jul 16, 2020
    Dr. Gorbonos and his team were exceptional in the treatment and care of my cancerous prostate. From performing the initial biopsy to it's eventual removal with state of the art equipment, Dr. Gorbonos was patient and thorough in discussing the diagnosis and describing the treatment options that were available to me. I am extremely confident in his professional expertise, and appreciate his sincere concern and calming demeanor, along with his wit, that he showed throughout the process. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Gorbonos to anyone seeking urological health care.
    James Jelinek — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gorbonos to family and friends

    Dr. Gorbonos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gorbonos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD.

    About Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538341060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorbonos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorbonos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorbonos works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gorbonos’s profile.

    Dr. Gorbonos has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorbonos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorbonos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorbonos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorbonos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorbonos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.