Dr. Gorbonos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Gorbonos works at
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8152Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorbonos?
Dr. Gorbonos and his team were exceptional in the treatment and care of my cancerous prostate. From performing the initial biopsy to it's eventual removal with state of the art equipment, Dr. Gorbonos was patient and thorough in discussing the diagnosis and describing the treatment options that were available to me. I am extremely confident in his professional expertise, and appreciate his sincere concern and calming demeanor, along with his wit, that he showed throughout the process. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Gorbonos to anyone seeking urological health care.
About Dr. Alex Gorbonos, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538341060
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorbonos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorbonos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorbonos works at
Dr. Gorbonos has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorbonos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorbonos speaks Russian.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorbonos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorbonos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorbonos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorbonos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.