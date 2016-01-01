Overview

Dr. Alex Gonzales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from University of the Cityof Manila and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales works at Alex Gonzales MD, PA in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.