Overview

Dr. Alex Garcia, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Garcia works at Baylor Scott & White Medical & Surgical Clinic - Irving in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.