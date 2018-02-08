Dr. Alex Garcia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Garcia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alex Garcia, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Skin Cancer and Surgery Center2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 300, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 817-1270
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very likely. Spends time to explain everything,,, great office staff
About Dr. Alex Garcia, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326046590
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Southwest Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.