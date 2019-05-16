Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Gandsas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 924-2900
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Awesome Dr that really takes the time to get to know you and answers questions honestly .
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Duke University
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Dr. Gandsas has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandsas speaks Spanish.
