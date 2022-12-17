Overview

Dr. Alex Fokin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fokin works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.