Overview

Dr. Alexander Filipski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Filipski works at ANETHESIA GROUP in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Oswego, NY and Fulton, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.