Dr. Alex Etemad, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alex Etemad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Etemad works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Ontario, CA, Temecula, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpointe
    1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 672-1861
  2. 2
    Healthpointe
    754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 460-4155
  3. 3
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 699-5282
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.
    5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-8394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Etemad, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528032562
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Etemad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etemad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etemad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etemad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Etemad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etemad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etemad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etemad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

