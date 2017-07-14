Overview

Dr. Alex Etemad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Etemad works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Ontario, CA, Temecula, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.