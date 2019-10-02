See All Other Doctors in Encino, CA
Dr. Alex Eshaghian, MD

Cosmetic Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alex Eshaghian, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Eshaghian works at Alex Eshaghian Medical Corp. in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alex Eshaghian Medical Corp.
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 845, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 835-1833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 02, 2019
Dr. Alex and his staff are simply the best. My skin has never looked better. From the moment you walk in to the second you leave, Dr. Alex and his staff are warm, friendly and extremely attentive. During our first consultation, Dr. Alex sat with me to discuss my concerns and goals. From there we agreed upon a conservative plan to combat wrinkles, sun spots, and maintain a youthful appearance by using injectables, a laser skin treatment on my neck, and the "#no filter" treatment on my face (a 2 step treatment starting with an IPL photo facial followed by an Ultra Micro-needling treatment). Having been a patient for we-ll over a year now, I’ve been thrilled with the results. I especially love seeing the before & after photos. I choose to go to Dr. Alex because he is simply the best and I trust him. Thanks to Dr. Alex and his lovely staff, Jessica and Carla.
My one-stop-shop for beautiful skin! — Oct 02, 2019
Photo: Dr. Alex Eshaghian, MD
About Dr. Alex Eshaghian, MD

  • Cosmetic Medicine
  • English, Persian
  • 1154582641
Education & Certifications

  • University Of New Mexi
  • UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alex Eshaghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshaghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eshaghian works at Alex Eshaghian Medical Corp. in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eshaghian’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

