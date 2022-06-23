Dr. Ehsan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Ehsan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Ehsan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Mercy Hospital Tishomingo, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Texas Breast Specialists5125 Texoma Medical Center Dr, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 868-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Mercy Hospital Tishomingo
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ehsan is one of the best, he is thorough, caring, and efficient. He goes above and beyond for all his patients always looking for a better treatment.
About Dr. Alex Ehsan, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982883948
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehsan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ehsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ehsan has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more.
Dr. Ehsan speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
