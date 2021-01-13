Overview

Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Del Rosario works at Southern Nevada Adult Mntl Hlth in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.