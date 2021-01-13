See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD

Psychiatry
2 (23)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Del Rosario works at Southern Nevada Adult Mntl Hlth in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services
    6161 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 486-6000
  2. 2
    Ultimate Choice LLC
    5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 380-8200
  3. 3
    Uhs Sahara Inc
    5460 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 216-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Del Rosario, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336248145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rosario works at Southern Nevada Adult Mntl Hlth in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Del Rosario’s profile.

    Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

