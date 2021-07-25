Overview

Dr. Alex De Jesus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. De Jesus works at Dr. Alex De Jesus in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.