Dr. Alex De Jesus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex De Jesus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. De Jesus works at
Locations
Dr Alex De Jesus Rheumatology PA7959 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 396-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Communication is excellent. He listened well, (a rare talent among doctors), and he explained everything well. He has great compassion and took the time to teach me about my condition. He cares about the whole person so he celebrates my successes in addition to guiding me through my treatment. He selects effective treatment strategies and is knowledgeable about cutting edge research relevant to my condition. He has been my doctor for over 15 years and I trust him the most of all my doctors.
About Dr. Alex De Jesus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013986629
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC
- VA Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Jesus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Jesus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jesus works at
Dr. De Jesus has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Jesus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. De Jesus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jesus.
